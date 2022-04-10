Left Menu

Bryan Cranston, Aaron Paul to reprise 'Breaking Bad' roles in 'Better Call Saul' final season

Actor Aaron Paul, who played Jesse Pinkman in the cult crime drama show, will also be reprising his role of Jesse Pinkman in the upcoming season of Bob Odenkirk-led Better Call Saul.AMC network confirmed Cranston and Pauls return in a Twitter post.They are coming back, the network posted.Cranston and Paul have played White and Pinkman in five seasons of the show as well as Netflix feature film El Camino A Breaking Bad Movie, which came out in 2019.The sixth and final season of Better Call Saul is divided into two parts.

''Breaking Bad'' star Bryan Cranston is set to return as Walter White for the final season of spin-off series ''Better Call Saul''. Actor Aaron Paul, who played Jesse Pinkman in the cult crime drama show, will also be reprising his role of Jesse Pinkman in the upcoming season of Bob Odenkirk-led ''Better Call Saul''.

AMC network confirmed Cranston and Paul's return in a Twitter post.

''They are coming back,'' the network posted.

Cranston and Paul have played White and Pinkman in five seasons of the show as well as Netflix feature film ''El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie'', which came out in 2019.

The sixth and final season of ''Better Call Saul'' is divided into two parts. It will premiere on April 18 and run until late May, before picking up again in July.

''Better Call Saul'' follows the story of con-man turned small-time lawyer, Jimmy McGill (Odenkirk), beginning six years before the events of ''Breaking Bad'', showing his transformation into the persona of criminal-for-hire Saul Goodman.

It also stars Jonathan Banks, Rhea Seehorn, Patrick Fabian, Michael Mando and Giancarlo Esposito.

