Ayan Mukerji says 'Brahmastra' is about energy of love, releases new poster of film

Filmmaker Ayan Mukerji on Sunday launched a ''love poster'' featuring actor-couple Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt, saying the upcoming film is essential to the energy that spreaded ''like fire, beyond the movie and into life''.

The new poster was released along with a teaser of a romantic song ''Kesariya'' from the film, amid reports that Ranbir and Alia are set to tie the knot this week. Mukerji, a close friend of the couple, took to Instagram and teased fans that the time feels right for the poster as ''there is some extra love in the air these days!'' '''Love is the Light!' Part One: Shiva... is what this first chapter of 'Brahmastra' is now called. But for the longest time, it used to be... Part One: Love. Because at its core, 'Brahmastra' is about the energy of love.

''A Love - that spread like fire, beyond the movie, and into life. So here it is, our love poster! The time feels right for it... There is some extra love in the air these days,'' he wrote along with a smile emoticon.

The film marks the first screen collaboration between Ranbir (39) and Alia.

''Brahmastra'' is Ranbir's first film since 2018's ''Sanju'', while Alia was recently seen in ''Gangubai Kathiawadi''. They began dating while filming the much-awaited big-budget fantasy adventure epic, which had been in the making for eight years. There are reports that Ranbir and Alia, 29, will tie the knot in the presence of family and friends this week, however, there has been no official confirmation from the couple's side.

''Brahmastra'' also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Mouni Roy and Nagarjuna Akkineni.

The film will release theatrically in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada on September 9, 2022. It is a joint production of Fox Star Studios, Dharma Productions, Prime Focus and Starlight Pictures.

