Left Menu

Ayan Mukerji says 'Brahmastra' is about energy of love, releases new poster of film

Filmmaker Ayan Mukerji on Sunday launched a love poster featuring actor-couple Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt, saying the upcoming film is essential to the energy that spreaded like fire, beyond the movie and into life.The new poster was released along with a teaser of a romantic song Kesariya from the film, amid reports that Ranbir and Alia are set to tie the knot this week.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 10-04-2022 14:01 IST | Created: 10-04-2022 14:01 IST
Ayan Mukerji says 'Brahmastra' is about energy of love, releases new poster of film
  • Country:
  • India

Filmmaker Ayan Mukerji on Sunday launched a ''love poster'' featuring actor-couple Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt, saying the upcoming film is essential to the energy that spreaded ''like fire, beyond the movie and into life''.

The new poster was released along with a teaser of a romantic song ''Kesariya'' from the film, amid reports that Ranbir and Alia are set to tie the knot this week. Mukerji, a close friend of the couple, took to Instagram and teased fans that the time feels right for the poster as ''there is some extra love in the air these days!'' '''Love is the Light!' Part One: Shiva... is what this first chapter of 'Brahmastra' is now called. But for the longest time, it used to be... Part One: Love. Because at its core, 'Brahmastra' is about the energy of love.

''A Love - that spread like fire, beyond the movie, and into life. So here it is, our love poster! The time feels right for it... There is some extra love in the air these days,'' he wrote along with a smile emoticon.

The film marks the first screen collaboration between Ranbir (39) and Alia.

''Brahmastra'' is Ranbir's first film since 2018's ''Sanju'', while Alia was recently seen in ''Gangubai Kathiawadi''. They began dating while filming the much-awaited big-budget fantasy adventure epic, which had been in the making for eight years. There are reports that Ranbir and Alia, 29, will tie the knot in the presence of family and friends this week, however, there has been no official confirmation from the couple's side.

''Brahmastra'' also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Mouni Roy and Nagarjuna Akkineni.

The film will release theatrically in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada on September 9, 2022. It is a joint production of Fox Star Studios, Dharma Productions, Prime Focus and Starlight Pictures.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
After Chahar's revelation, Shastri proposes life ban for offender

After Chahar's revelation, Shastri proposes life ban for offender

 India
2
Researchers identified over 5,500 new viruses in the ocean, including a missing link in viral evolution

Researchers identified over 5,500 new viruses in the ocean, including a miss...

 Pakistan
3
Science News Roundup: Earliest-known galaxy offers clues about the primordial universe; All-private astronaut team lifts off on landmark launch to the space station and more

Science News Roundup: Earliest-known galaxy offers clues about the primordia...

 Global
4
Researchers shed light on how cancer treatment affects nutrition

Researchers shed light on how cancer treatment affects nutrition

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022