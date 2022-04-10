Left Menu

'KGF 2': Prashanth Neel, Yash get candid about their massive franchise with Farhan Akhtar

Updated: 10-04-2022 15:53 IST
Prashanth Neel, Yash, Farhan Akhtar (Image source: YouTube). Image Credit: ANI
Yash and KGF have reaped a worldwide following after the release of the 'KGF: Chapter 1'. Despite having a massive Kannada fan base, actor Yash has turned out to become a pan-India star with the release of the film in 2018. With the release of 'KGF: Chapter 2' gearing up, audiences and reviewers are foreseeing that Yash would continue to grow as a global star.

Recently, 'KGF' actor Yash and director Prashanth Neel interacted with Bollywood star Farhan Akhtar where they talked about the process of developing the 'KGF' franchise into the big name that it is today. During the conversation, Prashanth mentioned that 'KGF's eight-year-long journey gave them the confidence which helped them take the film to another level.

The filmmaker also added, "When we started we never thought that we would be where we are today". Crediting Yash, Neel extended his gratitude and said "The only person that had this vision was Yash. We started this as a small Kannada project and today the film is really big and the expectations are very high"

Adding more to the discussion, Prashant said, "Initially, it was meant to be a Kannada movie. However, Yash helped cinematic comedy in the same way he wrote the script. This movie is coming to a release. It feels like I am marrying off my daughter." Releasing nationwide on April 14, 2022, in Kannada, Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, and Malayalam, 'KGF: Chapter 2' is written and directed by Prashanth Neel, one of the most sought-after directors, and produced by Vijay Kiragandur, under the Hombale Films banner.

The film is being presented in North-Indian markets by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar's Excel Entertainment and AA Films. (ANI)

