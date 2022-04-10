Left Menu

Ranbir Kapoor's new home decked with lights ahead of rumoured wedding with Alia Bhatt

Amid Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor's wedding rumours, Ranbir's new under-construction home in Bandra has been decked with strings of lights.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 10-04-2022 17:02 IST | Created: 10-04-2022 17:02 IST
Ranbir Kapoor's new home decked with lights ahead of rumoured wedding with Alia Bhatt
Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Amid Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor's wedding rumours, Ranbir's new under-construction home in Bandra has been decked with strings of lights. A video from the Krishna Raj bungalow, which is currently under construction, has gone viral on social media. In the clip, various workers can be seen decorating the bungalow with LED string lights.

Ranbir, Alia and Neetu Kapoor have visited the site several times in the past, to check on the construction progress. Sources suggest Ranbir and Alia, fondly called by fans as RanAlia, will move into the Krishna Raj bungalow once they tie the knot. The wedding will reportedly be a 4-day-long affair at the RK house. The functions will start from April 13 onwards with the Mehendi ceremony followed by a sangeet ceremony on the next day and finally the wedding on April 15. As per reports, the duo will get married in an intimate ceremony.

As per reports, Alia will be donning a Sabyasachi lehenga for her special day. She will also be reportedly wearing Manish Malhotra outfits for her wedding festivities. Rumours also suggest the couple will host a grand reception at the luxury hotel Taj Mahal Palace in Mumbai on April 17.

For the unversed, Ranbir and Alia had fallen in love with each other on the sets of their upcoming film 'Brahmastra'. The two made their first appearance as a couple at Sonam Kapoor's wedding reception in 2018. So far, the couple has remained tight-lipped about their wedding details. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
After Chahar's revelation, Shastri proposes life ban for offender

After Chahar's revelation, Shastri proposes life ban for offender

 India
2
Researchers identified over 5,500 new viruses in the ocean, including a missing link in viral evolution

Researchers identified over 5,500 new viruses in the ocean, including a miss...

 Pakistan
3
Science News Roundup: Earliest-known galaxy offers clues about the primordial universe; All-private astronaut team lifts off on landmark launch to the space station and more

Science News Roundup: Earliest-known galaxy offers clues about the primordia...

 Global
4
Researchers shed light on how cancer treatment affects nutrition

Researchers shed light on how cancer treatment affects nutrition

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022