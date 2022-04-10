Left Menu

Actor Deepika Padukone was only 12-year-old when she tried her hand at writing poetry for the first time. On Sunday, the 'Piku' star took a stroll down the memory lane and shared the poem 'I Am', which she wrote when she was in 7th standard.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 10-04-2022 21:40 IST | Created: 10-04-2022 21:40 IST
Deepika Padukone shares first ever poem she wrote at 12
Deepika Padukone (Image source: Twitter). Image Credit: ANI
Actor Deepika Padukone was only 12-year-old when she tried her hand at writing poetry for the first time. On Sunday, the 'Piku' star took a stroll down the memory lane and shared the poem 'I Am', which she wrote when she was in 7th standard. The poem read, "I am a child with love and care. I wonder how far the stars reach. I hear the rush of the waves. I see the deep blue sea. I want to be a loving child of God. I am a child with love and care. I pretend to be a blooming flower. I feel the soothing hands of God. I touch the mountains way so far. I worry if I am liked by all. I cry for the ones who need God's tender touch. I am a child with love and care. I understand that life must end. I say you must work hard. I dream what I ought to dream. I try to do my very best. I hope I deserve the very best. I am a child with love and care. (sic)."

she captioned the post as "My first AND LAST attempt at writing poetry!" She added, "This was in grade 7. I was 12. The poem was titled 'I Am'. We were given the first 2 words that you see...and the rest is history!".

Soon after Deepika Padukone shared the post, her fans bombarded the comment section. "you're the best," a netizen commented.

"how beautifully curated," another one wrote. Meanwhile, on the work front, Deepika is currently busy shooting for 'Pathaan', which also features Shah Rukh Khan and John Abraham. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

