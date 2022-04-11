Left Menu

Planning to watch Shahid Kapoor's 'Jersey' on April 14? If so, then you won't be happy to know that the release date of the film has been changed.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 11-04-2022 11:25 IST | Created: 11-04-2022 11:25 IST
Just 3 days before hitting theatres, Shahid Kapoor's 'Jersey' gets new release date
Poster of Jersey (Image source: Twitter). Image Credit: ANI
Planning to watch Shahid Kapoor's 'Jersey' on April 14? If so, then you won't be happy to know that the release date of the film has been changed. 'Jersey', which also stars Mrunal Thakur and Pankaj Kapur, will now hit the theatres on April 22.

Sharing the update, film producer Aman Gill said, "As a team, we have put our blood sweat and tears into 'Jersey' and would like our beloved film to reach all of you in the widest possible way. Jersey will now release on 22nd April." Helmed by Gowtam Tinnanuri, 'Jersey', a remake of the National Award-winning Telugu film of the same name will see Shahid play the role of Arjun, a failed cricketer who decides to fulfil his dream of representing Team India for his son.

It seems like the makers have postponed the release to avoid the box office clash with Yash's 'KGF: Chapter 2', which will be out in theatres on April 14. Earlier, 'Jersey' got delayed in December last year due to a surge in COVID-19 cases. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

