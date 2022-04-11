Left Menu

Pranitha Subhash announces pregnancy

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 11-04-2022 18:18 IST | Created: 11-04-2022 18:18 IST
Pranitha Subhash announces pregnancy
  • Country:
  • India

Actor Pranitha Subhash on Monday announced she is expecting her first child with businessman husband Nitin Raju.

The 29-year-old actor took to Instagram and posted pictures with her husband, where she is seen holding the sonography images.

''For my husband's 34th birthday, the angels above have a present for us,'' Subhash captioned the post.

The couple, who got married in May last year, also shared pictures holding the pregnancy test.

Subhash, last seen in Priyadarshan's comedy feature ''Hungama 2'', is best known for her work in Kannada, Telugu and Tamil films like ''Porki'', ''Baava'' and ''Bheema Theeradalli'', among others.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Study finds changes in B-cells of women with postpartum depression

Study finds changes in B-cells of women with postpartum depression

 North Hill
2
Researchers say AI-based approach can predict when someone will have cardiac arrest

Researchers say AI-based approach can predict when someone will have cardiac...

 United States
3
Researchers discover ozone may be heating Earth more than we realize

Researchers discover ozone may be heating Earth more than we realize

 United Kingdom
4
RCB pacer Harshal Patel bereaved

RCB pacer Harshal Patel bereaved

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022