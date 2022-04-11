Pranitha Subhash announces pregnancy

Actor Pranitha Subhash on Monday announced she is expecting her first child with businessman husband Nitin Raju.

The 29-year-old actor took to Instagram and posted pictures with her husband, where she is seen holding the sonography images.

''For my husband's 34th birthday, the angels above have a present for us,'' Subhash captioned the post.

The couple, who got married in May last year, also shared pictures holding the pregnancy test.

Subhash, last seen in Priyadarshan's comedy feature ''Hungama 2'', is best known for her work in Kannada, Telugu and Tamil films like ''Porki'', ''Baava'' and ''Bheema Theeradalli'', among others.

