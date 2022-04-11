Left Menu

Varalaxmi Sarathkumar begins shooting for 'Sabari'

Actor Varalaxmi Sarathkumar has started shooting for 'Sabari'.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 11-04-2022 20:20 IST | Created: 11-04-2022 20:20 IST
Varalaxmi Sarathkumar (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Actor Varalaxmi Sarathkumar has started shooting for 'Sabari'. "I am overjoyed and delighted to begin this project. I can't wait to be a part of the shoot. I feel the audience will definitely enjoy this film. For the next three months, the young and hardworking team planned continuous shoots. Their passion and potential will astound you for sure," she shared.

Directed by Anil Katz, 'Sabari' has been touted as a psychological thriller. Talking more about the project, Anil said, "Sabari is the story of today's woman, whose characterisation mirrors the aspirations of an individual spirit. A powerful lady who is willing to fight the world to achieve her goals. Varalaxmi Sarathkumar, who has a vibrant personality both on and off the screen, epitomises today's strong woman."

Besides 'Sabari', Varalaxmi will also be seen in films such as 'NBK 107', 'Yashodha', and 'Hanu Man'. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

