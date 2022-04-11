Left Menu

Larry David confirms 'Curb Your Enthusiasm' will be back for season 12

Seems like actor and comedian Larry David is keen to continue with 'Curb Your Enthusiasm', as he has confirmed that the long-running HBO series will return for a 12th season.

Larry David confirms 'Curb Your Enthusiasm' will be back for season 12
Seems like actor and comedian Larry David is keen to continue with 'Curb Your Enthusiasm', as he has confirmed that the long-running HBO series will return for a 12th season. According to Deadline, during a TV Academy event, Larry, on being asked whether, he'll do more, the creator and star of the show replied affirmatively.

The event featured David along with executive producer Jeff Schaffer. David executive produces alongside Schaffer, Gavin Polone and Garlin. The revelation comes after season 11 concluded airing at the end of December. It followed Larry as he navigated the fact that he didn't have the requisite five-foot fence around his pool after a burglar drowned in it.

As a result, he was forced to hire Maria Sofia, a somewhat untalented actress and niece of the dead burglar for his new show, 'Young Larry'. Regarding the new season, previously in February, HBO and HBO Max Chief Content Officer, Casey Bloys told Deadline, "As usual, if [Larry] has an area that he is excited about, we'll do more. I imagine he will." (ANI)

