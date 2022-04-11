Left Menu

Jnanpith Award presented to Assamese poet Nilamani Phookan

PTI | Guwahati | Updated: 11-04-2022 23:32 IST | Created: 11-04-2022 23:32 IST
Eminent Assamese poet Nilamani Phookan was on Monday conferred the 56th Jnanpith Award, the ceremony of which was held for the first time in Assam.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and the Chairperson of Jnanpith Selection Board Pratibha Ray handed over the trophy, cheque and other mementos to the 88-year-old celebrated poet, known for his pro-people writings.

The function to handover the literary award was held for the first time in Assam considering the health issues of Phookan, a recipient of Sahitya Akademi and Padma Shri awards.

Speaking on the occasion, Sarma said that the Jnanpith Award presented to Phookan made the people of Assam proud and elated.

He said that this honour was a great moment of achievement for the Assamese people and thanked the Bharatiya Jnanpith, the organisation giving the award, for presenting the prestigious award to the eminent poet.

The Chief Minister said Phookan is the third Assamese to receive the Jnanpith Award after novelist Birendra Kumar Bhattacharya (1979) and Mamoni Raisom Goswami (2000).

''Most of the poems of the poet Nilmani Phookan, who created a new era of modern Assamese poetry, are rich in quality and have a beautiful picture of nature.

''Through poetry, he explores life, youth, love, joy, the world's most common mysteries, nature and many other subjects,'' said Sarma, while terming him as one of the best poets of the twentieth century.

The Chief Minister further said that there is a need to take Phookan's poetry to global readers and expressed a desire that Assam Publication Board undertake to translate his poems.

