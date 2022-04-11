U.S. House Speaker Pelosi tests negative for COVID

U.S. House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi tested negative for COVID-19 on Monday after testing positive last week, she said in a tweet.

"Today, happily I tested negative for COVID. Tomorrow, I will be exiting isolation at the direction of the Capitol’s Attending Physician and consistent with CDC guidelines for asymptomatic individuals," Pelosi wrote on Twitter on Monday.

