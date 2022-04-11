Left Menu

U.S. House Speaker Pelosi tests negative for COVID

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 11-04-2022 23:34 IST | Created: 11-04-2022 23:34 IST
U.S. House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi tested negative for COVID-19 on Monday after testing positive last week, she said in a tweet.

"Today, happily I tested negative for COVID. Tomorrow, I will be exiting isolation at the direction of the Capitol’s Attending Physician and consistent with CDC guidelines for asymptomatic individuals," Pelosi wrote on Twitter on Monday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

