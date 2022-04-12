Ayushmann Khurrana-starrer 'Anek' to release on May 27

Actor Ayushmann Khurrana's upcoming film ''Anek'', directed by Anubhav Sinha, will now arrive in theatres on May 27 instead of its earlier planned release of May 13.

The producers of the movie Sinha and Bhushan Kumar have decided to shift the release date of ''Anek'' from May 13 to May 27 to avoid a box office clash with Yash Raj Films' Ranveer Singh-starrer ''Jayeshbhai Jordaar''. Akshaye Widhani, CEO of Yash Raj Films, said the decision will help both the films in getting fair share of the audience attention. “Producers Bhushan Kumar and Anubhav Sinha were very gracious and have shifted the release of ‘Anek’ to the 27th May. With this move, both ‘Jayeshbhai Jordaar’ and ‘Anek’ will receive their fair share of the audiences’ attention,'' Widhani said in a statement. YRF has also decided to attach the trailer of ''Anek'' with ''Jayeshbhai Jordaar'' Kumar said it was important to support each other as the film industry recovers from the pandemic losses. “Both ‘Jayeshbhai Jordaar’ and ‘Anek’ are very promising films and we are also excited to have the ‘Anek’ trailer attached to ‘Jayeshbhai Jordaar’,'' he said.

Sinha said they want the viewers to enjoy both the films in a ''spaced out manner''.

“A lot of hardwork and planning goes into the making of a film and by that principle it deserves undivided attention. We were happy to shift the release of ‘Anek’ by a few days so that audiences can now enjoy both films in a spaced out manner.” ''Anek'' is jointly produced by Kumar’s T-Series and Sinha's Benaras Mediaworks. The film marks director's second collaboration with Khurrana post 2019 film ''Article 15''.

