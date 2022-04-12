Kangana Ranaut's action avatar in 'Dhaakad' teaser garners appreciation

Kangana Ranaut never fails to amaze the audience with her acting chops. With the 'Dhaakad' teaser, she has once again proved that she is the queen of acting. The way she has killed bad boys in the teaser has left people in awe of her role as a spy named Agent Agni.

"impressed," a netizen commented. "Kangana rocks," another one wrote.

The teaser began with Kangana in a darkened room as she got a call from apparently her handler. The clip then showcased Kangana beating goons and happily saying, 'Jism se rooh alag karna business hai mera.' Talking about the project, Kangana said, "Along with the success of Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi, I also enjoyed the love and admiration that came my way for the way I pulled off the action scenes in that film. In our cinema, we rarely have heroines performing action scenes in the real sense."

She added, "When Dhaakad came my way, I felt happy to see that someone had dared to visualise a woman in a hardcore commercial film as an action heroine. I'm all for dare-devilry and doing something that pushes the envelope. There's nothing that does it like a good commercial film." Helmed by Razneesh Razy Ghai, and produced by Soham Rockstar Entertainment Pvt Ltd in association with Kamal Mukut, Sohel Maklai Productions and Asylum Films, 'Dhaakad' is slated to release on May 20.

Arjun Rampal and Divya Dutta are also a part of the project. (ANI)

