Deepika Padukone reaches Hyderabad for next schedule of Nag Ashwin's 'Project K'

Superstar Deepika Padukone has reached Hyderbad for shooting another schedule of Nag Ashwin's upcoming film 'Project K' co-starring Amitabh Bachchan and Prabhas.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 12-04-2022 21:30 IST | Created: 12-04-2022 21:30 IST
Deepika Padukone (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
Acing a denim-on-denim look, Deepika was all smiles when she was spotted leaving for Hyderabad at the Mumbai airport on Monday night.

Tentatively titled 'Project K', the movie is a mega canvas, pan India project that's been in the news ever since its announcement. Deepika joins the team of the multi-lingual on the massive set constructed at Ramoji Filmcity as she forays into the sci-fi genre with 'Project K', touted to be one of the most expensive Indian films of all time. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

