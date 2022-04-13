Left Menu

Ranveer Singh to perform at 2022 IIFA awards

Bollywood star Ranveer Singh is all set to enthral the audiences with his performance at the 22nd edition of the IIFA Awards, the organizers announced on Wednesday.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 13-04-2022 13:07 IST | Created: 13-04-2022 12:59 IST
Ranveer Singh to perform at 2022 IIFA awards
Ranveer Singh (Image source: Instagram) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Bollywood star Ranveer Singh is all set to enthral the audiences with his performance at the 22nd edition of the IIFA Awards, the organizers announced on Wednesday. The much-anticipated event, to be held on May 20 and 21 in Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, will be hosted by Salman Khan, Riteish Deshmukh and Maniesh Paul.

The announcement was made by the International Indian Film Academy (IIFA) in a statement. Singh, who is the brand ambassador of Yas Island, said he is super thrilled to entertain the viewers with a performance that will be super special.

''The 22nd edition of the biggest celebration of Indian cinema - the International Indian Film Academy & Awards, is taking place in Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, and it doesn't get bigger than this! I am looking forward to a 'KHAAS" IIFA experience at Yas because I know that from the hospitality to the awe- inspiring celebrations, it's going to be epic," the 36-year-old actor said.

Besides Singh, actors Varun Dhawan, Kartik Aaryan, Sara Ali Khan, Ananya Panday, Divya Khosla Kumar and Nora Fatehi are also set to perform at the award show.

The IIFA Awards will take place at the Etihad Arena, part of Yas Bay Waterfront on Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, in collaboration with the Department of Culture and Tourism Abu Dhabi (DCT Abu Dhabi), and Miral.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
"Bhaiya is back" posters welcoming bail of rape accused student leader irks SC

"Bhaiya is back" posters welcoming bail of rape accused student leader irks ...

 India
2
Hubble measures a behemoth comet barreling its way toward Earth

Hubble measures a behemoth comet barreling its way toward Earth

United States
3
Cable-car collision kills two in India, leaves almost 50 trapped mid-air

Cable-car collision kills two in India, leaves almost 50 trapped mid-air

 India
4
SC stays conviction of Hardik Patel in rioting and arson case

SC stays conviction of Hardik Patel in rioting and arson case

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022