Left Menu

Sohum Shah finishes shooting for ‘Sanaa’

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 13-04-2022 14:36 IST | Created: 13-04-2022 14:36 IST
Sohum Shah finishes shooting for ‘Sanaa’
  • Country:
  • India

Actor Sohum Shah on Wednesday said he has completed filming for his upcoming movie ''Sanaa''.

Described as a social-drama, the film is written and directed by Sudhanshu Saria, best known for his 2015 critically-acclaimed film ''Loev''.

''Sanaa'' follows the story of a headstrong and ambitious woman, played by Radhika Madan, who is raging against an internal battle that is rooted in unhealed trauma.

In a press statement, Shah said ''Sanaa'' is a story that deserves to be told.

''We’ve finally wrapped the shoot for ‘Sanaa’ and I’m taking back a lot of fond memories with me. It was such a fun and enriching experience working with young talent and each of us bringing our different styles and perspectives to this film.

''It’s an introspective drama and a story that deserves to be told, I couldn’t be happier to be part of this film,'' the ''Tumbbad'' star, who began shooting for the movie last month, said in a statement.

Produced by Saria under his banner Four Line Entertainment, ''Sanaa'' also features Pooja Bhatt and Shikha Talsania.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
"Bhaiya is back" posters welcoming bail of rape accused student leader irks SC

"Bhaiya is back" posters welcoming bail of rape accused student leader irks ...

 India
2
Hubble measures a behemoth comet barreling its way toward Earth

Hubble measures a behemoth comet barreling its way toward Earth

United States
3
Cable-car collision kills two in India, leaves almost 50 trapped mid-air

Cable-car collision kills two in India, leaves almost 50 trapped mid-air

 India
4
SC stays conviction of Hardik Patel in rioting and arson case

SC stays conviction of Hardik Patel in rioting and arson case

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022