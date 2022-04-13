Sohum Shah finishes shooting for ‘Sanaa’

Actor Sohum Shah on Wednesday said he has completed filming for his upcoming movie ''Sanaa''.

Described as a social-drama, the film is written and directed by Sudhanshu Saria, best known for his 2015 critically-acclaimed film ''Loev''.

''Sanaa'' follows the story of a headstrong and ambitious woman, played by Radhika Madan, who is raging against an internal battle that is rooted in unhealed trauma.

In a press statement, Shah said ''Sanaa'' is a story that deserves to be told.

''We’ve finally wrapped the shoot for ‘Sanaa’ and I’m taking back a lot of fond memories with me. It was such a fun and enriching experience working with young talent and each of us bringing our different styles and perspectives to this film.

''It’s an introspective drama and a story that deserves to be told, I couldn’t be happier to be part of this film,'' the ''Tumbbad'' star, who began shooting for the movie last month, said in a statement.

Produced by Saria under his banner Four Line Entertainment, ''Sanaa'' also features Pooja Bhatt and Shikha Talsania.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)