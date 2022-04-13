Left Menu

Asaram Bapu case: Security for rape victim's family stepped up

The only constable on duty was not present at that time, according to the victim father.Derogatory language was used in the letter and the person has also mentioned his address on it, the father had earlier said.He gave a written complaint to the SSP of Shahjahanpur last week regarding the threat.The victim had accused Asaram of rape in 2013.

PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 13-04-2022 15:58 IST | Created: 13-04-2022 15:49 IST
Asaram Bapu case: Security for rape victim's family stepped up
Asaram Bapu (File Photo) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Police have stepped up security for the family of the victim in the 2013 rape case against Asaram Bapu after her father claimed a threat to his life and that of his family members from the supporters of the self-styled 'godman'.

Superintendent of Police (city) of Shahajahanpur Sanjay Kumar told PTI on Wednesday that three constables have been posted to provide security to the family.

''Earlier, two constables were deployed. During the election, one of the constables was withdrawn. Beefing up security, we have now deployed a total of three constables there,'' he said.

The officer added that the constables have been asked to keep a close watch on people visiting the victim's house and note down their details.

On March 21, a suspected follower of Asaram left a threat letter at the victim's house after hurling abuses. The only constable on duty was not present at that time, according to the victim' father.

''Derogatory language was used in the letter and the person has also mentioned his address on it,'' the father had earlier said.

He gave a written complaint to the SSP of Shahjahanpur last week regarding the threat.

The victim had accused Asaram of rape in 2013. On April 28, 2018, a court awarded life imprisonment to him. He is currently in a Rajasthan jail.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
"Bhaiya is back" posters welcoming bail of rape accused student leader irks SC

"Bhaiya is back" posters welcoming bail of rape accused student leader irks ...

 India
2
Hubble measures a behemoth comet barreling its way toward Earth

Hubble measures a behemoth comet barreling its way toward Earth

United States
3
Cable-car collision kills two in India, leaves almost 50 trapped mid-air

Cable-car collision kills two in India, leaves almost 50 trapped mid-air

 India
4
SC stays conviction of Hardik Patel in rioting and arson case

SC stays conviction of Hardik Patel in rioting and arson case

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022