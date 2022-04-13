TN: Heading for 'Beast' screening, youth dies in road accident

A 21-year-old man, who was on his way to watch actor Vijay-starrer 'Beast', died after the car in which he was travelling allegedly toppled on a highway here in the early hours of Wednesday, police said.

The movie released on Wednesday and the youth was going to attend the first show of the day.

The deceased was identified as Kaushik (21), while three other co-passengers were admitted to hospital with injuries, police said.

The car hit a concrete slab on the road near Valankulam on Ukkadam bypass and overturned at 3 am resulting in the death of Kaushik on the spot, they added.

Upon receiving information, a police team rushed to the scene and took out the injured and admitted them to the Government Hospital, while the body was sent for post-mortem.

Further investigations are on, they said.

