Jesse L Martin to star in NBC's 'The Irrational'

'The Flash's Jesse L Martin is all set to star in the NBC drama titled 'The Irrational'.

Updated: 13-04-2022 23:27 IST | Created: 13-04-2022 23:27 IST
Image Credit: ANI
'The Flash's Jesse L Martin is all set to star in the NBC drama titled 'The Irrational'. As per The Hollywood Reporter, 'The Irrational' is based on Dan Ariely's 'Predictably Irrational' and "revolves around a world-renowned professor of behavioural science who lends his expertise to an array of high-stakes cases involving governments, corporations and law enforcement. However, he meets his match in a female domestic terror suspect who turns his world upside down."

Martin will play Alec Baker, the professor with a unique insight into human nature. Arika Mittman penned the script for 'The Irrational' and will executively produce the project alongside Sam Baum and Mark Goffman.

Author Ariely will be attached as a consultant on the drama from Universal Television. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

