Kristen Stewart to star in romantic thriller 'Love Lies Bleeding'

Hollywood star Kristen Stewart is set to topline a romantic thriller film from director Rose Glass.Titled Love Lies Bleeding, the film has been set up at Hollywood studio A24 and examines a romance fueled by ego, desire and the American Dream.Glass, best known for her 2019 indie hit Saint Maud, is directing from the script she co-wrote with Weronika Tofilska, as per The Hollywood Reporter.The story centers on the extreme qualities it takes to succeed in the competitive world of bodybuilding.

PTI | Los Angeles | Updated: 14-04-2022 09:45 IST | Created: 14-04-2022 09:45 IST
The story centers on the extreme qualities it takes to succeed in the competitive world of bodybuilding. Stewart will take on the co-lead part, the protective lover of a female bodybuilder.

A24 will produce alongside Andrea Cornwell for Lobo Films and Oliver Kassman for Escape Plan Productions.

Stewart was most recently nominated for an Oscar for her performance as Princess Diana in Pablo Larrain's ''Spencer''. She will next star in filmmaker David Cronenberg’s upcoming sci-fi drama, ''Crimes of the Future''.

