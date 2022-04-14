Left Menu

Ranbir-Alia wedding: Neetu Kapoor flaunts mehendi with late Rishi Kapoor's name

It's been almost two years since actor Rishi Kapoor left for his heavenly abode. Many of his family members, friends, and fans recall his memories on certain occasions. And when it's his son Ranbir Kapoor's wedding, it won't be possible to commence any function without remembering him.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 14-04-2022 13:22 IST | Created: 14-04-2022 13:22 IST
Neetu Kapoor and late Rishi Kapoor (Image source: Twitter). Image Credit: ANI
It's been almost two years since actor Rishi Kapoor left for his heavenly abode. Many of his family members, friends, and fans recall his memories on certain occasions. And when it's his son Ranbir Kapoor's wedding, it won't be possible to commence any function without remembering him. After holding a special pooja in his memory, his wife Neetu Kapoor paid a special tribute to him at Ranbir-Alia's mehendi ceremony on Wednesday.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Neetu shared a picture of her mehendi-laden hand. But what caught everyone's attention was the name of her late husband Rishi written on her mehendi-adorned hand. Isn't it a sweet way to remember the late star? Neetu and Rishi had tied the knot on January 22, 1980, almost a year after they got engaged. Unfortunately, on April 30, 2020, Rishi passed away after battling cancer. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

