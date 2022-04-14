Ariana DeBose to star in 'Two and Only'

Oscar winner Ariana DeBose will headline and executive produce ''Two and Only'', a feature film from Screen Gems studio.

Described as ''My Best Friend's Wedding'' with a bisexual Latinx point of view, the movie will be developed as a star vehicle for DeBose.

Latina and LGBTQ+ writer Jen Rivas-DeLoose will pen the original screenplay for ''Two and Only'', reported Deadline.

The project will be overseen at Screen Gems by Scott Strauss and Giselle Johnson. Randall Einhorn and Jeremy Stern are producing the film for the Sad Unicorn banner. DeBose recently became the first openly queer woman of colour to win an Oscar for her portrayal of Anita in Steven Spielberg's modern adaptation of the classic Broadway musical ''West Side Story''.

Besides bagging the Academy Award in the best supporting actress category, she also won the precursor accolades such as the SAG Award, BAFTA, and Critics Choice Award for her role in the film.

The actor is currently shooting for Sony Pictures film ''Kraven'' and recently wrapped production on Matthew Vaughn's action movie ''Argylle'' from Apple Studios.

She will also be seen in Gabriela Cowperthwaite's space thriller ''I.S.S''.

