Ranbir-Alia wedding: Neetu Kapoor, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni spotted arriving for ceremony

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor's wedding ceremony is finally taking place. Team groom including Ranbir's mother Neetu Kapoor and sister Riddhima Kapoor Sahni were spotted on Thursday outside the 'Barfi' actor's Bandra residence Vastu.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 14-04-2022 16:27 IST | Created: 14-04-2022 16:27 IST
Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni and Neetu Kapoor (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor's wedding ceremony is finally taking place. Team groom including Ranbir's mother Neetu Kapoor and sister Riddhima Kapoor Sahni were spotted on Thursday outside the 'Barfi' actor's Bandra residence Vastu. For the wedding ceremony, Neetu was seen dressed in a colourful pink lehenga for the occasion. She rounded up her look with a heavy necklace and carried a potli. Riddhima wore a golden lehenga accessorised with golden jewellery.

Earlier, Alia's family, including Mahesh Bhatt, Pooja Bhatt, Soni Razdan and Shaheen Bhatt, was also spotted leaving their Juhu residence. Yesterday, after attending Alia and Ranbir's mehendi ceremony, Neetu and Riddhima had confirmed details regarding the highly speculated wedding date.

Prior to the mehendi ceremony, a pooja was also organised on Wednesday at Ranbir's residence in memory of his late father Rishi Kapoor, who passed away on April 30, 2020, after battling cancer. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

