Kerala Governor extends Vishu greetings

PTI | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 14-04-2022 17:11 IST | Created: 14-04-2022 16:44 IST
Arif Mohammed Khan Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • India

Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan on Thursday greeted the people of the state on the eve of Vishu, the harvest festival of the southern state, and wished it would bring greater prosperity to their life.

''I convey my heartiest greetings to the people of Kerala and other Keralites all over the world on the joyous occasion of Vishu. May this harvest festival heralds a season of greater prosperity, blessing everyone with happiness, harmony, and better quality of life,'' Khan said in a statement.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

