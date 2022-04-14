Tiny tots Taimur, Jeh mark their presence at Ranbir, Alia's wedding

Paparazzi's favourites Taimur and Jeh once again stole the limelight with their adorable presence at Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt's wedding ceremony. Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan's children made their late yet grand entry along with their nanny at the ceremony. A while back, Saif and Kareena were spotted arriving hand-in-hand at Ranbir's Bandra residence Vastu.

The whole family chose to twin in the shades of white and pink. Kareena opted for Manish Malhotra's classic pink real zari embroidered timeless organza saree. Saif went for a pink coloured kurta. He elevated his ethnic look with a white Nehru jacket.

The tiny tots also looked their best in kurtas. Jeh was seen dressed in a pink kurta, while Taimur opted to sport a white colour kurta. Meanwhile, paps are waiting to catch Ranbir and Alia's first glimpse as husband and wife. (ANI)

