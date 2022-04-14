Left Menu

Kerala Governor, CM extend Vishu greetings

Thiruvananthapuram, Apr 14 PTI Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan on Thursday greeted people of the state on the eve of Vishu, the harvest festival of the southern state, and wished it would bring greater prosperity in their life. Vijayan said the harvest festival highlights the importance of the agricultural culture of the State.

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 14-04-2022 20:06 IST | Created: 14-04-2022 20:06 IST
Kerala Governor, CM extend Vishu greetings
  • Country:
  • India

Thiruvananthapuram, Apr 14 (PTI): Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan on Thursday greeted people of the state on the eve of Vishu, the harvest festival of the southern state, and wished it would bring greater prosperity in their life. ''I convey my heartiest greetings to the people of Kerala and other Keralites all over the world on the joyous occasion of Vishu. May this harvest festival herald a season of greater prosperity, blessing everyone with happiness, harmony and better quality of life,'' Khan said in a statement. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan greeted the people and hoped that the celebrations would strengthen fellowship and brotherhood. He asked everyone to celebrate Vishu together with love and brotherhood and said it was a time when the unity of society was more relevant than ever. Vijayan said the harvest festival highlights the importance of the agricultural culture of the State. He further said it was a delight to know that the State recaptured its lost agricultural heritage which could be seen from the booming paddy and vegetable production. He urged everyone to join hands to ensure the comprehensive and all-round welfare and development of the State, which was gearing up to leap forward after the COVID-19 crisis.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
BTS won’t perform at Yoon Suk Yeol’s inaugural committee after facing backlash from fans!

BTS won’t perform at Yoon Suk Yeol’s inaugural committee after facing backla...

 Korea Rep
2
SpaceX Crew-4 mission to space station deferred again

SpaceX Crew-4 mission to space station deferred again

 United States
3
World News Roundup: Factbox-Who is Ukraine's Viktor Medvedchuk, a prominent Putin ally?; Soviet-era drone that crashed in Croatia carried the aerial bomb, experts say and more

World News Roundup: Factbox-Who is Ukraine's Viktor Medvedchuk, a prominent ...

 Global
4
Prasol Chemicals files draft papers with Sebi; eyes up to Rs 800 cr via IPO

Prasol Chemicals files draft papers with Sebi; eyes up to Rs 800 cr via IPO

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022