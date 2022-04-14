Kerala Governor, CM extend Vishu greetings

Thiruvananthapuram, Apr 14 (PTI): Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan on Thursday greeted people of the state on the eve of Vishu, the harvest festival of the southern state, and wished it would bring greater prosperity in their life. ''I convey my heartiest greetings to the people of Kerala and other Keralites all over the world on the joyous occasion of Vishu. May this harvest festival herald a season of greater prosperity, blessing everyone with happiness, harmony and better quality of life,'' Khan said in a statement. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan greeted the people and hoped that the celebrations would strengthen fellowship and brotherhood. He asked everyone to celebrate Vishu together with love and brotherhood and said it was a time when the unity of society was more relevant than ever. Vijayan said the harvest festival highlights the importance of the agricultural culture of the State. He further said it was a delight to know that the State recaptured its lost agricultural heritage which could be seen from the booming paddy and vegetable production. He urged everyone to join hands to ensure the comprehensive and all-round welfare and development of the State, which was gearing up to leap forward after the COVID-19 crisis.

