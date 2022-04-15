Left Menu

Dominique Fishback lands lead role in Donald Glover's Amazon show

Jackson. She is also collaborating with Jamie Foxx on turning her one woman show Subverted into a special with Foxx producing. Fishback will headlined Transformers Rise of the Beasts, also starring Anthony Ramos.

PTI | Los Angeles | Updated: 15-04-2022 11:01 IST | Created: 15-04-2022 11:01 IST
Dominique Fishback lands lead role in Donald Glover's Amazon show
  • Country:
  • United States

Actor Dominique Fishback will play the lead role in an upcoming series from Donald Glover and Janine Nabers.

The untitled series has been set up at Amazon, where Glover and Nabers both have overall deals, reported Deadline.

The show will reportedly revolve around a Beyoncé-like figure, to be played by Fishback.

The series has garnered headlines after former US president Barack Obama’s daughter Malia Obama boarded as a writer.

Fishback found fame after she starred in the Oscar-winning film “Judas and the Black Messiah,” for which she earned a BAFTA nomination.

She currently features in the Apple series “The Last Days of Ptolemy Grey” alongside Samuel L. Jackson. She is also collaborating with Jamie Foxx on turning her one woman show “Subverted” into a special with Foxx producing. Fishback will headlined ''Transformers: Rise of the Beasts'', also starring Anthony Ramos.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Prasol Chemicals files draft papers with Sebi; eyes up to Rs 800 cr via IPO

Prasol Chemicals files draft papers with Sebi; eyes up to Rs 800 cr via IPO

 India
2
Why so cold? Webb's mid-infrared instrument drops to below -266 degrees Celsius

Why so cold? Webb's mid-infrared instrument drops to below -266 degrees Cels...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: Earliest evidence of Maya calendar found inside Guatemalan pyramid; Church of the Holy Sepulchre's ancient altar rediscovered, researchers say

Science News Roundup: Earliest evidence of Maya calendar found inside Guatem...

 Global
4
Imran Khan's ex-wife suggests he can join 'The Kapil Sharma Show'

Imran Khan's ex-wife suggests he can join 'The Kapil Sharma Show'

 Pakistan

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022