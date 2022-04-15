Delhi film policy's portal will be completely digital having 25 agencies on single platform for granting various permissions

Delhi Film Policy's single window clearance system for shooting of movies in the national capital will be completely digital and a portal in this regard is being developed to bring 25 different agencies on a single platform for various permissions within 15 days, officials said.

The Delhi government is likely to notify its Film Policy by the end of this month.

Officials of the tourism department said that in the e-film clearance system unique permit akin to a boarding pass will be provided to film makers, and that will also have a QR code containing all information related to film shooting approval.

The Delhi Film Policy, 2022, was approved by the Delhi Cabinet on February 24. The policy was also highlighted by Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia in his budget presentation on March 26.

An official of the Delhi Tourism and Transportation Corporation (DTTDC), which is the nodal agency for implementation of the policy, said that single window clearance is the speciality of the policy and for which a dedicated portal is being created.

''It will be completely digital. Film directors and producers will not have to make rounds of offices of different agencies in Delhi. They can simply go the portal and apply for the permission. The application will be sent to all agencies simultaneously from where the permission for the shoot is required,'' the official told PTI.

Explaining the method, the official said if a film maker has to shoot at any historical monument, a market and at Waste-to-Wonder park then the application will be sent to the Archeological Survey of India (ASI), Delhi Police and the SDMC simultaneously.

Officials said that these departments will have to provide permission within 15 days time but if someone wants it early then they can pay extra to the particular department and get it quickly.

They said that after a ''rigorous process and many rounds of meetings'', all the 25 agencies such as Delhi Police, ASI among others have come on board for the single window e-film clearance system.

They said that another speciality of the e-film clearance system will be that permission passes will be given in the form of a boarding pass containing a QR Code.

''This QR code will have all the necessary details about film shooting permission. It will tell the number of places where the shooting is permitted along with the number of days,'' the official said.

The Delhi Film Policy, 2022, also aims to promote the city as a hub for filming and other related activities through a slew of measures, including setting up of Rs 50 crore 'Delhi Film Fund' to support producers and hosting an international film festival every year.

