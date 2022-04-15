Left Menu

IAS officer’s painting exhibition opens at Mumbai’s Jehangir Art Gallery

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 15-04-2022 14:46 IST | Created: 15-04-2022 14:46 IST
IAS officer’s painting exhibition opens at Mumbai’s Jehangir Art Gallery
  • Country:
  • India

An exhibition of paintings by senior IAS officer Kiran Soni Gupta has opened in Mumbai’s Jehangir Art Gallery.

The 1985 batch IAS officer is currently Director of West Zone Cultural Centre at Udaipur in Rajasthan.

The “Tryst with Art” exhibition, which captures vibrant colours of nature, opened on April 12 and will conclude on April 18, she said.

Her paintings are in oils, acrylics, pastels, water colours and pencil work and are a mix of nature and landscapes.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Prasol Chemicals files draft papers with Sebi; eyes up to Rs 800 cr via IPO

Prasol Chemicals files draft papers with Sebi; eyes up to Rs 800 cr via IPO

 India
2
Why so cold? Webb's mid-infrared instrument drops to below -266 degrees Celsius

Why so cold? Webb's mid-infrared instrument drops to below -266 degrees Cels...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: Earliest evidence of Maya calendar found inside Guatemalan pyramid; Church of the Holy Sepulchre's ancient altar rediscovered, researchers say

Science News Roundup: Earliest evidence of Maya calendar found inside Guatem...

 Global
4
Imran Khan's ex-wife suggests he can join 'The Kapil Sharma Show'

Imran Khan's ex-wife suggests he can join 'The Kapil Sharma Show'

 Pakistan

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022