Yash's 'KGF: Chapter 2' sets box office on fire, mints Rs 134.5 crore on its opening day

After 'Gangubai' and 'RRR', it's Yash's pan-India film 'KGF: Chapter 2' that has undoubtedly revived the theatrical business in India post the third wave of COVID-19. 'KGF 2', which had released on April 14, has earned Rs 134.50 crore on its opening day, according to film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh.

"'KGF2' DAY 1: Rs 134.50 CR... #KGF2 has smashed ALL RECORDS on Day 1... Grosses Rs 134.50 cr Gross BOC [#India biz; ALL versions]," he tweeted. Helmed by Prashanth Neel, 'KGF: Chapter 2' is a follow-up of the Kannada blockbuster 'KGF: Chapter 1'.

Starring Yash in the lead, the first part's narrative follows an underdog who later becomes a dangerous gangster. The sequel also stars Sanjay Dutt, Raveena Tandon, Prakash Raj, Malavika Avinash, John Kokken and Saran. (ANI)

