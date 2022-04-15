Left Menu

Yash's 'KGF: Chapter 2' sets box office on fire, mints Rs 134.5 crore on its opening day

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 15-04-2022 19:33 IST | Created: 15-04-2022 19:33 IST
Poster of 'KGF: Chapter 2' (Image source: Twitter). Image Credit: ANI
After 'Gangubai' and 'RRR', it's Yash's pan-India film 'KGF: Chapter 2' that has undoubtedly revived the theatrical business in India post the third wave of COVID-19. 'KGF 2', which had released on April 14, has earned Rs 134.50 crore on its opening day, according to film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh.

"'KGF2' DAY 1: Rs 134.50 CR... #KGF2 has smashed ALL RECORDS on Day 1... Grosses Rs 134.50 cr Gross BOC [#India biz; ALL versions]," he tweeted. Helmed by Prashanth Neel, 'KGF: Chapter 2' is a follow-up of the Kannada blockbuster 'KGF: Chapter 1'.

Starring Yash in the lead, the first part's narrative follows an underdog who later becomes a dangerous gangster. The sequel also stars Sanjay Dutt, Raveena Tandon, Prakash Raj, Malavika Avinash, John Kokken and Saran. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

