Tahir Raj Bhasin shares new poster of 'Boli Tujhse' ahead of song's teaser release

These days, music video collaborations are a thing in the tinsel town! Thanks to such collaborations, fans often get to witness distinctive pairings now and then. Get ready to witness another fresh pairing as actor Tahir Raj Bhasin has joined hands with 'Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai' star Shivangi Joshi for a new music video.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 16-04-2022 14:59 IST | Created: 16-04-2022 14:59 IST
Poster of 'Boli Tujhse' featuring Tahir Raj Bhasin and Shivangi Joshi (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
These days, music video collaborations are a thing in the tinsel town! Thanks to such collaborations, fans often get to witness distinctive pairings now and then. Get ready to witness another fresh pairing as actor Tahir Raj Bhasin has joined hands with 'Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai' star Shivangi Joshi for a new music video. Produced by VYRL Originals, the music video will feature the duo portraying a love story through their on-screen chemistry. Music director Amit Trivedi officially announced the song's release date on Thursday.

Today, the 'Mardaani' actor dropped an update on the project by sharing a new poster of the collaboration on Instagram ahead of the song's teaser release. Along with the new poster, he wrote, "We can't wait to share this love story with all of you! Tell us how excited are you in the comments below."

The poster conveys pure chemistry between the two, dressed in casuals as they pose together adorably. The fans are extremely excited to witness the on-screen chemistry of the duo for the first time.One fan commented, "Super duper excited ..#shivangijoshi and #tahirajbhasin." Another one wrote, "Can't wait for this one."

The romantic track has been sung by 'Itni Si Kahani' singers Asees Kaur and Abhijeet Shrivastava, marking their second collaboration. It is slated to release on April 19. Shivangi was recently seen in a music video opposite her 'Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai' co-star Mohsin Khan, while Tahir was last seen opposite Taapsee Pannu in 'Looop Lapeta'.

Almost two months back, Tahir's popular romantic thriller series 'Yeh Kaali Kaali Ankhein' was renewed for a second season. Apart from Tahir, Shweta Tripathi and Anchal Singh are all set to return for the upcoming season after delivering powerful performances in the first season. The show's first season premiered on Netflix on January 14. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

