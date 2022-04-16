Jay Leno weighs in on Will Smith, Chris Rock's Oscars altercation

Comedian and former 'Tonight Show' host Jay Leno has reacted to actor Will Smith slapping comedian Chris Rock at the Oscars last month. Leno, who called Smith a "good guy," said that the most shocking moment for him came after the slap. The veteran star weighed in on the slap controversy while speaking to the Palm Beach Daily News recently, reported Deadline.

Leno said, "To me, the thing that's most disturbing wasn't the slap, because he was kind of smirking after he slapped Rock. It was the yelling of the obscenities. Then you go, Whoa. What's going on here? This is real anger." After the incident, the Academy said that it would "follow an official process that will take a few weeks." Talking about it, Leno said, "What are you investigating?"

"It had to be the most recorded assault in history. I saw the back of his shoe. I saw Chris' ear. There were so many cameras on this incident. What are you investigating? I know sometimes things are just what they appear to be," he added. Soon after the Academy's statement, Smith resigned from his AMPAS membership and the Academy continued its investigation. The Academy then moved up its meeting, where it banned Smith from its events for the next 10 years.

Many celebrities including Cardi B, Trevor Noah, Whoopi Goldberg, Denzel Washington, Billy Crystal, Howard Stern, Jim Carrey, and Kathy Griffin have so far expressed their opinions on the altercation. While presenting the best documentary feature award at the 2022 Oscars, Rock made a joke about Smith's wife Jada Pinkett Smith's shaved head.

Rock said he couldn't wait to see Pinkett Smith, who has alopecia areata, star in 'G.I. Jane 2' which led Smith to go up on stage and slap Rock. Smith returned to his seat and shouted, "Keep my wife's name out of your fu**ing mouth." Smith then remained seated with his wife at his table for the rest of the event. (ANI)

