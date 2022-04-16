Left Menu

Gal Gadot congratulates newlyweds Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor

Hollywood star Gal Gadot congratulated her 'Heart of Stone' co-actor Alia Bhatt on her marriage to Ranbir Kapoor.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 16-04-2022 22:37 IST | Created: 16-04-2022 22:37 IST
Gal Gadot congratulates newlyweds Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor
Gal Gadot, Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Hollywood star Gal Gadot congratulated her 'Heart of Stone' co-actor Alia Bhatt on her marriage to Ranbir Kapoor. Bhatt, who married Kapoor in an intimate ceremony on Thursday, took to her Instagram handle and dropped a series of pictures from her Mehendi ceremony.

The pictures garnered more than seven million likes and thousands of congratulatory messages from fans and followers on Instagram. 'Wonder Woman' star Gal Gadot also dropped 'Congratulations' with a red heart emoticon in the comments section of the delightful post.

Alia Bhatt is all set to make her Hollywood debut with Netflix's international spy thriller 'Heart of Stone' which will feature Gal Gadot and 'Fifty Shades' star Jamie Dornan in the lead. The project will be helmed by British filmmaker Tom Harper. Greg Rucka and Allison Schroeder have contributed to the script. Plot details are being kept under wraps. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Chinese military aircraft enter Taiwan's air defense identification zone

Chinese military aircraft enter Taiwan's air defense identification zone

 Taiwan
2
10-year-old boy kidnapped, killed; cousin among 3 arrested

10-year-old boy kidnapped, killed; cousin among 3 arrested

 India
3
Multi-colored plants are suddenly a home decor ‘must-have’. Here’s how to keep them alive

Multi-colored plants are suddenly a home decor ‘must-have’. Here’s how to ke...

 Australia
4
Passenger's phone catches fire on IndiGo flight, creates panic

Passenger's phone catches fire on IndiGo flight, creates panic

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022