From SRK to Arjun Kapoor, Malaika Arora: B-Town stars partied with Ranbir-Alia at their post-wedding bash

Newlyweds Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt thew a star-studded bash to celebrate the new chapter of their life. From superstar Shah Rukh Khan, his wife Gauri Khan to Aditya Roy Kapur, Shweta Bachchan, Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora, several celebrities marked their presence at Ranbir and Alia's post-wedding party on Saturday night.

The couple's family members such as Neetu Kapoor, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, Bharat Sahni, Soni Razdan, Shaheen Bhatt, Karisma Kapoor, Aadar Jain, and Armaan Jain also made it to the occasion with their stylish appearances. Most celebrities were dressed in black apparel. Gauri made her entry in a black dress. A few hours later, her husband Shah Rukh arrived at the venue and he avoided getting clicked by the paparazzi as his car windows were covered with black curtains.

Malaika reached the venue along with her beau Arjun. She wore a pink outfit with a piece of minimal jewellery. On the other hand, Arjun opted for a black suit. The particular occasion marked Malaika's first public appearance post her road accident. Karisma opted for a black and white dress. Filmmakers Karan Johar and Ayan Mukerji were also spotted wearing black outfits.

Neetu, Riddhima, and Bharat were dressed in shimmery black western outfits. Speaking of the newlyweds, they have undoubtedly grabbed the eyeballs with their stylish outfits. Alia made a statement in a silver-sequinned ensemble while Ranbir wore a black tuxedo.

Adar's girlfriend and actor Tara Sutaria, Akanksha Ranjan Kapoor, Anushka Ranjan, Aditya Seal, Luv Ranjan, and Pritam Chakraborty were also a part of Ranbir and Alia's post-wedding party. The bash was conducted at the newlyweds' residence Vastu, where they exchanged vows on April 14. (ANI)

