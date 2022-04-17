Left Menu

On the occasion of Easter, actor Jennifer Winget extended her heartfelt greetings to all.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 17-04-2022 21:24 IST | Created: 17-04-2022 21:24 IST
Jennifer Winget gives a glimpse of her fam-jam Easter celebrations
Jennifer Winget (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
On the occasion of Easter, actor Jennifer Winget extended her heartfelt greetings to all. Taking to Instagram, Jennifer dropped a few pictures from her Easter celebration with her family members including her beloved dog.

In one of the images, her whole family can be seen flashing their million-dollar smile. "From me and mine to you and yours, Here's to a Hoppin' Happy Easter," she captioned the post.

Dulquer Salmaan, too, wished everyone a happy Easter Sunday. Taking to his Facebook handle, he shared an Easter image with a note that read, "Happy Easter everyone."

Easter Sunday, which commemorates Jesus Christ's resurrection from death, is celebrated right after Good Friday, and the Saturday before Easter is also considered holy by many and is called Holy Saturday. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

