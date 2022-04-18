Here is the amount earned by Samantha Prabhu as her first pay cheque

Left Menu

The first job and first pay cheque hold a special place in people's hearts. Actor Samantha Prabhu recently took a stroll down memory lane and revealed the amount she earned as her first income.

Samantha Prabhu (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
The first job and first pay cheque hold a special place in people's hearts. Actor Samantha Prabhu recently took a stroll down memory lane and revealed the amount she earned as her first income. In an Instagram QnA, Samantha shared that she charged Rs 500 as a hostess for a conference in a hotel.

"My first income was Rs 500 for working eight hours as a hostess in a hotel for a day... I was in 10th or 11th standard at that time," she recalled. Samantha has come a long way in her career. She made her acting debut with 'Ye Maaya Chesave' in 2010 and since then has never looked back. With films like 'Kaththi', 'Rangasthalam', 'S/O Sathyamurthy', Samantha has proved her mettle as an actor.

Last year, she won many hearts with her OTT debut 'The Family Man'. As per reports, she is now all set to work with Varun Dhawan in Raj Nidimoru and Krishna DK's new project. (ANI).

