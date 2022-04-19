Left Menu

Jason Momoa to star in Warner Bros' 'Minecraft'

'Aquaman' star Jason Momoa is all set to star in Warner Bros.' live-action 'Minecraft' movie.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 19-04-2022 08:45 IST | Created: 19-04-2022 08:45 IST
Jason Momoa to star in Warner Bros' 'Minecraft'
Jason Momoa (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

'Aquaman' star Jason Momoa is all set to star in Warner Bros.' live-action 'Minecraft' movie. Napoleon Dynamite filmmaker Jared Hess will direct the project, based on the popular video game, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Developed by Mojang Studios, Minecraft is a sandbox video game that debuted in 2011. In Minecraft, players explore a blocky, procedurally generated 3D world with virtually infinite terrain, and may discover and extract raw materials, craft tools, and items, and build structures, earthworks and simple machines. The video game received critical acclaim, winning several awards and later being cited as one of the greatest video games of all time.

As per The Hollywood Reporter, Warner Bros. has been developing a project based on the game for years, with Shawn Levy and Rob McElhenney among those who have been attached to direct. 'Dune' producer Mary Parent and Roy Lee will produce, with Jill Messick receiving a posthumous producing credit for developing the film before her death in 2018.

Jon Berg, Cale Boyter and Jon Spaihts are executive producers. Sweden's Mojang Studios, with Mojang's Lydia Winters and Vu Bui are also producing the film. (ANI)

TRENDING

1
5 workers die in mishap at fish processing factory in Karnataka's Mangaluru

5 workers die in mishap at fish processing factory in Karnataka's Mangaluru

 India
2
WPI inflation soars to 14.55 pc in March on rise in fuel, metal prices

WPI inflation soars to 14.55 pc in March on rise in fuel, metal prices

 India
3
Want to live a sustainable and cool life? Choose more fans and less AC

Want to live a sustainable and cool life? Choose more fans and less AC

 Australia
4
NASA observatory captures intense X-class solar flare

NASA observatory captures intense X-class solar flare

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022