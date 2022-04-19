Left Menu

Kendrick Lamar's next album ‘Mr. Morale & the Big Steppers' to come out in May

PTI | Los Angeles | Updated: 19-04-2022 12:18 IST | Created: 19-04-2022 12:18 IST
Rapper-record producer Kendrick Lamar has announced his next album, 'Mr. Moral & the Big Steppers', set to come out on May 13.

Lamar shared the name and release date of his album in cryptic tweet in respone to a post saying that he has ''officially retired''. He posted a link to oklama.com, which leads to a note that reads: ''The following statement was released today by oklama, through his company pgLang at 11:00 a.m. PT in Los Angeles, CA: Album: ‘Mr. Morale & the Big Steppers’ Release date: 5/13/2022'' 'Mr. Moral & the Big Steppers' will follow on from Lamar's Pulitzer-winning 2017 album, 'DAMN'.

No track list for the new album has yet been revealed.

Between his two albums, the 34-year-old record producer has worked on “Black Panther” soundtrack, including his duet with SZA, “All the Stars.” Last year, he featured on two songs from his cousin Baby Keem’s latest album — 'Range Brothers' and the Grammy-winning 'Family Ties' .

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

