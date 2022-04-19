Boruto: Naruto Next Generations Episode 246: Will Kagura survive?

The Japanese animanga, Boruto: Naruto Next Generations Episode 246 will air on Sunday without any break. The Funatos finally attack Hidden Mist Village. The difficult battle between Funamushi's soldiers vs. Boruto and his team continues. Kagura is in danger as heroes rush to stop his bleeding.

In the previous episode, Funamushi is burning with anger, and he wants to take down Boruto and his friends. Boruto and his partners are ready to confront the Funato clan. They lay a trap for Funamushi.

Boruto: Naruto Next Generations Episode 246 is titled, "A Heavy Loss." The official trailer for Boruto Episode 246 is out. The trailer teases Boruto, Sarada, Mitsuki, Kawaki and the others witness Funamushi stabbing Kagura.

Kagura is still alive but is heavily wounded. In the previous chapter, Funamushi absorbs the blood of his follower and creates a giant whirlpool that threatens to throw everyone away. Fortunately, Kagura uses his chakra to break into it. While everybody thought he had been saved, suddenly, Funamushi appears from the back and holds Kagura hostage. He thrusts his blade into Kagura's chest and blood spills from his mouth.

Boruto Episode 246 will showcase Buntan, Kyoho, and Hebichiigo. Konoha Shinobi helped Kagura to recover quickly. Kagura's condition is deteriorating. Boruto and the company are tense because the loss of Kagura's leadership could affect them heavily. It will be hard to protect the Hidden Mist Village. Will Kagura survive in BorutoNaruto Next Generations Episode 246?

Boruto: Naruto Next Generations Episode 245 synopsis

"Buntan and Kyoho are slowly catching up to Hebiichigo. Kagura and the others await their return as well as the arrival of the Funato unit in the ravine, but a Funato scout notices them. Hebiichigo overhears the scout talk about the Funato's ambush plans and ponders on returning to warn Kagura. Funamushi's ambush succeeds, and the rest of his forces move in to overwhelm Kagura's resistance until Hebiichigo, Buntan, and Kyoho return to help. As they engage the main unit, Funamushi decides to defeat Kagura and Boruto personally for injuring Seiren."

The Synopsis continued: "Kagura's resistance is forced to retreat to the mountain village as Funamushi pursues. In the advantageous terrain, they manage to defeat most of the Funato forces, but Funamushi's large-scale attack overwhelms them. Kagura unleashes the full power of Hiramekarei to counter his jutsu, successfully cutting through it, but Funamushi manages to pin him from behind. Using Kagura as a hostage, Funamushi tells everyone to drop their weapons. Once they do, Boruto demands he release Kagura, however, Funamushi reveals he had no intention to as he impales Kagura with his Water Style blade."

Boruto: Naruto Next Generations Episode 246 is scheduled to release on April 24, 2022, at 5:30 PM JST. New episodes of the manga series air every Sunday. The previous episodes of BorutoNaruto anime can be watched on the official websites via Anime Lab, Crunchyroll, Funimation, and Hulu.

