One Piece Chapter 1047 returning after a break! Read the possible narratives!

The upcoming installment of the Japanese manga One Piece is chapter 1047. Shonen Jump pushed back the release date of One Piece Chapter 1047 for a week, although it was pre-decided that the manga Oda will take a break between a few upcoming chapters of the One Piece manga release date.

One Piece Chapter 1047 is scheduled to be released on Sunday, April 24, 2022. According to the official schedule by Manga Plus, Chapter 1047 of One Piece will be available at midnight JST on April 24.

Fans will get the initial spoilers and the raw scans within April 22 - two to three days before the release date. It will also drop at different times worldwide so that global audiences can go through it at their convenient times.

What could be the plotline of One Piece Chapter 1047?

One Piece Chapter 1046 features Luffy's newest form with Lightning God Mode. In the previous chapter, the story of the Monkey D and the Luffy vs. Kaido battle continued on the island of Onigashima. Luffy uses Gear 5th mode and constantly attacks Kaido with various new moves from his devil fruit.

Besides, the castle engulfs in flame. Onigashima is burning because of Kanjuro's "Burning Hatred." The allies of Luffy are also ready to save the Onigashima from the Flower Capital. Everyone panics on Onigashima Island. Thankfully, the fire is under control after Raizou uses his ninjutsu scroll, releases water from Zou and asks Jinbe to carry water everywhere.

While Yamato hurries Momonosuke downstairs, they discover that Kaidou is still breathing. Yamato says that he has reached high and his Flame Cloud might vanish soon. Therefore, Momo has to build it stronger.

Will Momonosuke save Flower Capital again?

A 'One Piece 1047' theory suggests that fans can witness Momonosuke's power once again in Chapter 1047. Momo might save the Flower Capital from Onigashima again; similar to what happened in One Piece Chapter 1029.

Momo is the only creature who can discourse with the voice of Gargantuan elephant Zunisha, he might ask him to carry the Island on his back. Moreover, Since Zunesha could also hear the drums of Liberation, it seems very soon fans will see Luffy's transformation into Joy Boy and the use of his Nika powers to a greater extent in the upcoming chapter.

Luffy's transformation into a Giant posture

As in the evolution of the GomuGomu no Giant posture transforms Luffy into gear 5 in the style of Sun God Nika, fans will see Luffy's body becoming huge and looking like a god. Luffy's powers are very similar to the mythological god Zeus the lightning controller.

Now Luffy is known as Sun God Nika. He releases his new stance by holding lightning in his hand. Kaido is shocked and confused. Following Luffy's powerful moves in front of him, Kaido is smiling instead of being scared in One Piece Chapter 1047.

One Piece Chapter 1047 is not ending the battle in Skull Dome

The theory also suggests that One Piece Chapter 1047 will not end the epic battle on the roof of the Skull Dome, rather we will get more interesting twists and turns in the upcoming chapters before Luffy fully demolishes the strongest creature in the world.

Zoro and Luffy could take down Kaidou together, as it also took the awakening powers of both Law and Kidd to take down Big Mom in One Piece Chapter 1047.

What are Gorosei's next plans?

One Piece Chapter 1047 might also feature Gorosei. They already realize that Luffy has awakened with his power and the incarnation of Joy Boy, he could be the most dangerous for the World Government. They found a possible strength in Luffy that could be threatened for Gorosei. Therefore, they could again send some CPO agents to immediately kill Monkey D. Luffy.

One of the Reddit users predicts that after using Gomu-Gomu-no Lightning Hawk to cause considerable damage and break Kaidou'sKanobu, the fighting between the duo might get interrupted again by the CPO.

We could see all the theories in One Piece Chapter 1047 and in the upcoming chapters. You can read the manga chapters online for free from Shonen Jump, Viz Media, and Manga Plus apps and websites. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on Japanese manga chapters.

