Bob Odenkirk honoured with Hollywood Walk of Fame star

'Better Call Saul' star Bob Odenkirk is the latest celebrity to be honoured with a Hollywood Walk of Fame star. He got his name set in stone on Monday, The Hollywood Reporter informed.

Bob's star was placed next to the one belonging to his 'Breaking Bad' co-star Bryan Cranston. His co-stars Jonathan Banks, Patrick Fabian, Tony Dalton, Giancarlo Esposito, Rhea Seehorn, Giancarlo Esposito, Patrick Fabian, and Michael Mando marked their presence at Bob's felicitation ceremony.

'Better Call Saul' creator Vince Gilligan and writer Peter Gould also attended the ceremony. A few months ago, Bob was in the headlines after suffering a heart attack and collapsing while shooting for 'Better Call Saul'. (ANI)

