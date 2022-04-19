Left Menu

Bob Odenkirk honoured with Hollywood Walk of Fame star

'Better Call Saul' star Bob Odenkirk is the latest celebrity to be honoured with a Hollywood Walk of Fame star.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 19-04-2022 16:29 IST | Created: 19-04-2022 16:29 IST
Bob Odenkirk honoured with Hollywood Walk of Fame star
Bob Odenkirk (Image source: Twitter). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

'Better Call Saul' star Bob Odenkirk is the latest celebrity to be honoured with a Hollywood Walk of Fame star. He got his name set in stone on Monday, The Hollywood Reporter informed.

Bob's star was placed next to the one belonging to his 'Breaking Bad' co-star Bryan Cranston. His co-stars Jonathan Banks, Patrick Fabian, Tony Dalton, Giancarlo Esposito, Rhea Seehorn, Giancarlo Esposito, Patrick Fabian, and Michael Mando marked their presence at Bob's felicitation ceremony.

'Better Call Saul' creator Vince Gilligan and writer Peter Gould also attended the ceremony. A few months ago, Bob was in the headlines after suffering a heart attack and collapsing while shooting for 'Better Call Saul'. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
5 workers die in mishap at fish processing factory in Karnataka's Mangaluru

5 workers die in mishap at fish processing factory in Karnataka's Mangaluru

 India
2
WPI inflation soars to 14.55 pc in March on rise in fuel, metal prices

WPI inflation soars to 14.55 pc in March on rise in fuel, metal prices

 India
3
NASA telescope hunts for long gravitational waves from monster black holes

NASA telescope hunts for long gravitational waves from monster black holes

 Global
4
NASA observatory captures intense X-class solar flare

NASA observatory captures intense X-class solar flare

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022