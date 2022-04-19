Left Menu

Rohit Shetty's cop universe goes digital, Sidharth Malhotra to headline new project

Actor Sidharth Malhotra is set to star in a new project by filmmaker Rohit Shetty, which will expand the directors cop universe to the digital space, streaming platform Amazon Prime Video announced on Tuesday. Malhotra also posted the still and wrote, Rohit Shettys cop universe goes digital tomorrow.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 19-04-2022 19:28 IST | Created: 19-04-2022 19:28 IST
Rohit Shetty's cop universe goes digital, Sidharth Malhotra to headline new project

Actor Sidharth Malhotra is set to star in a new project by filmmaker Rohit Shetty, which will expand the director's cop universe to the digital space, streaming platform Amazon Prime Video announced on Tuesday. While there is no official confirmation, the project is said to be a series with Shetty serving as its showrunner. It will be reportedly directed by Sushwanth Prakash.

''Watch out for a thrilling ride coming your way tomorrow,'' the Instagram account of Prime Video posted with a picture of the ''Shershaah'' star dressed as a cop. Malhotra also posted the still and wrote, ''Rohit Shetty's cop universe goes digital tomorrow''. Shetty's cop universe includes films like the ''Singham'' franchise, headlined by Ajay Devgn, Ranveer Singh-starrer ''Simmba'' and ''Sooryavanshi'', which featured Akshay Kumar.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
5 workers die in mishap at fish processing factory in Karnataka's Mangaluru

5 workers die in mishap at fish processing factory in Karnataka's Mangaluru

 India
2
WPI inflation soars to 14.55 pc in March on rise in fuel, metal prices

WPI inflation soars to 14.55 pc in March on rise in fuel, metal prices

 India
3
NASA telescope hunts for long gravitational waves from monster black holes

NASA telescope hunts for long gravitational waves from monster black holes

 Global
4
NASA observatory captures intense X-class solar flare

NASA observatory captures intense X-class solar flare

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022