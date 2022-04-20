Left Menu

Priyanka Chopra, Sam Heughan's first look from 'It's All Coming Back' is all things love

Priyanka Chopra's first look from her international film 'It's All Coming Back' has been unveiled and it will definitely make you embrace your loved ones.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 20-04-2022 10:08 IST | Created: 20-04-2022 10:08 IST
Priyanka Chopra, Sam Heughan's first look from 'It's All Coming Back' is all things love
Priyanka Chopra shares still from her new romantic film (Image source: Twitter). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

Priyanka Chopra's first look from her international film 'It's All Coming Back' has been unveiled and it will definitely make you embrace your loved ones. Taking to Twitter, Priyanka shared a glimpse of her first look with co-star Sam Heughan.

In the image, Priyanka can be seen sharing a warm hug with Sam. Responding to Priyanka's tweet, Sam heaped praises on her.

"Pri is WONDERFUL in this," he tweeted. Priyanka immediately replied to Sam, writing "Aww.. Look who is talking @SamHeughan! I think this will be such a lovely Valentine's Day movie! And the new @celinedion music!!!"

Initially titled 'Text For You', the romantic film is based on the 2016 German film 'SMS fur Dich' by Karoline Herfurth. In the project, Priyanka will be seen playing the role of a woman struggling to move on from the death of her fiance. To cope, she begins sending messages to his old phone number, which has been reassigned to a new man, played by Sam. The two meet and develop a connection based on their shared heartbreak.

Celine Dion is also a part of 'It's All Coming Back to Me', which is scheduled to release in theatres on February 10, 2023. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA's HiRISE camera spots odd-shaped impact crater on Mars

NASA's HiRISE camera spots odd-shaped impact crater on Mars

 United States
2
Direct selling entities in compliance with all laws: ADSEI

Direct selling entities in compliance with all laws: ADSEI

 Global
3
Cyber security breach by military officials on WhatsApp unearthed, high-level probe underway

Cyber security breach by military officials on WhatsApp unearthed, high-leve...

 India
4
Product label changes do not prevent accidental acetaminophen overdoses: Study

Product label changes do not prevent accidental acetaminophen overdoses: Stu...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022