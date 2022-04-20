Love, Victor Season 3 is all set for June release! Victor to make a ‘relatable’ choice

Hulu's the teen comedy-drama Love, Victor Season 3 will be the end of the series. The third season is gearing for its release on June 15 with the entire eight-episode season dropping on that date. The series' official Instagram post recently revealed the release date with the small clips of cast members sharing their experiences on set. Check out the post below.

the gang is back one more time. 💙 the third and final season of #lovevictor drops June 15 on @hulu. pic.twitter.com/FyQZlBzuus — Love, Victor (@LoveVictorHulu) February 8, 2022

Per Hulu's official description Love, Victor Season 3, Victor (Michael Cimino) and his friends are faced with a new set of problems that they must work through to make the best choices for their futures with post-high school plans looming.

Fans are disheartened as well as eagerly waiting to know whom did Victor (Michael Cimino) chooses between his two boyfriends. Will he choose his boyfriend Benji (George Sear) despite several complicated problems, or will he start a new relationship with Rahim (Anthony Keyvan)?

In fact, he ran to the guy with whom he wants to be in a relationship in the second season. However, the audience was left in the dark about whose house Victor actually visited. Evidently, Love, Victor 3 is going to resolve the unfinished ending.

During the filming, the showrunner, Elizabeth Berger said to Entertainment Weekly, "It's a really interesting, relatable choice where you're at a crossroads in your relationship, and you have all of this beautiful history with one person but things have gotten really hard."

She went on saying: "….and on the other hand there's someone new and exciting and it's all potential at that point and the promise of this beautiful future, and how do you know what to do? How do you make that decision other than close your eyes and just follow your gut? He has both of those options rattling around inside, and then he has a moment of clarity and just follows that right up until that door."

The show is inspired by the 2018 film "Love, Simon" written by Isaac Aptaker and Elizabeth Berger, the same duo that created the television series, Love, Victor.

The series follows the journey of Victor, a Creekwood High School student, and his self-discovery after facing challenges at home and struggling with his sexual orientation. He reaches out to Simon when it seems too difficult for him to navigate through high school.

Along with Michael Cimino, the cast of the series includes Anthony Turpel, Bebe Wood, Mason Gooding, George Sear, Isabella Ferreira, Mateo Fernandez, James Martinez, Ana Ortiz, Anthony Keyvan, and Ava Capri.

Love Victor Season 3 is set to release on June 15, 2022. Stay tuned to get more updates on other Hulu series!

