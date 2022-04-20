'The Kashmir Files' to release in Israel on April 28

Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri's blockbuster film 'The Kashmir Files' is all set to extend its global footprint. The movie, which had hit theatres in India on March 11, will now release in Israel on April 28.

On Wednesday, Vivek took to Twitter and shared the update with his fans and followers. "On huge demand, #TheKashmirFiles is releasing in ISRAEL on 28th April. I thank Consul General @KobbiShoshani for coming to our studio to inaugurate the poster of TKF. It's is a major step in sharing our coming goal of fighting terrorism and promoting humanity," he tweeted.

The hard-hitting drama revolves around the genocide of Kashmiri Pandits in 1990. It features Anupam Kher, Pallavi Joshi, Mithun Chakraborty, Darshan Kumaar, Puneet Issar, Mrinal Kulkarni and others. 'The Kashmir Files' shattered all box office records in the post-pandemic era, becoming the first Hindi film to cross the Rs 250 crore mark. (ANI)

