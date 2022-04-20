Left Menu

'The Kashmir Files' to release in Israel on April 28

Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri's blockbuster film 'The Kashmir Files' is all set to extend its global footprint.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 20-04-2022 18:07 IST | Created: 20-04-2022 18:07 IST
'The Kashmir Files' to release in Israel on April 28
Poster of 'The Kashmir Files' (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri's blockbuster film 'The Kashmir Files' is all set to extend its global footprint. The movie, which had hit theatres in India on March 11, will now release in Israel on April 28.

On Wednesday, Vivek took to Twitter and shared the update with his fans and followers. "On huge demand, #TheKashmirFiles is releasing in ISRAEL on 28th April. I thank Consul General @KobbiShoshani for coming to our studio to inaugurate the poster of TKF. It's is a major step in sharing our coming goal of fighting terrorism and promoting humanity," he tweeted.

The hard-hitting drama revolves around the genocide of Kashmiri Pandits in 1990. It features Anupam Kher, Pallavi Joshi, Mithun Chakraborty, Darshan Kumaar, Puneet Issar, Mrinal Kulkarni and others. 'The Kashmir Files' shattered all box office records in the post-pandemic era, becoming the first Hindi film to cross the Rs 250 crore mark. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Russian Central Bank registers new payment system HELLO

Russian Central Bank registers new payment system HELLO

 Russia
2
Direct selling entities in compliance with all laws: ADSEI

Direct selling entities in compliance with all laws: ADSEI

 Global
3
NASA's HiRISE camera spots odd-shaped impact crater on Mars

NASA's HiRISE camera spots odd-shaped impact crater on Mars

 United States
4
Russia warned Sweden, Finland about consequences of joining NATO

Russia warned Sweden, Finland about consequences of joining NATO

 Russia

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022