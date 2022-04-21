Left Menu

What is the name of Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas' baby?

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas who announced the arrival of their baby in January this year have chosen to name her Malti Marie Chopra Jonas, local media reported.

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas who announced the arrival of their baby in January this year have chosen to name her Malti Marie Chopra Jonas, local media reported. According to a birth certificate obtained by TMZ, Priyanka and Nick's daughter - who was born via surrogate - arrived just after 8 p.m. on January 15 at a hospital in San Diego, California.

The birth certificate stated their daughter's name as Malti, reported the outlet. 'Malti' is of Sanskrit origin and means a small fragrant flower or moonlight.

Nick and Priyanka had announced the child's birth on January 22 in a post that read, "We are overjoyed to confirm that we have welcomed a baby via surrogate. We respectfully ask for privacy during this special time as we focus on our family. Thank you so much." However, the pair who tied the knot in 2018 in an extravagant three-day affair in India have not yet officially revealed the child's gender and name yet. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

