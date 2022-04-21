Left Menu

Vidyut Jammwal's 'Khuda Haafiz 2' to release in theatres on June 17

Vidyut Jammwal-starrer 'Khuda Haafiz Chapter 2 Agni Pariksha' is all set to hit the theatres on June 17.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 21-04-2022 14:27 IST | Created: 21-04-2022 14:27 IST
Poster of Khuda Haafiz 2 (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Vidyut Jammwal-starrer 'Khuda Haafiz Chapter 2 Agni Pariksha' is all set to hit the theatres on June 17. On Thursday, Vidyut took to Instagram and shared the update with his fans and followers.

"Witness the #AgniPariksha of Sameer & Nargis in #KhudaHaafizChapterllAgniPariksha. Releasing in theatres on June 17, 2022," he wrote. Vidyut also shared a poster of the film, in which he can be seen in a prisoner's uniform with unkempt hair and beard.

Helmed by Faruk Kabir, 'Khuda Haafiz Chapter 2 Agni Pariksha' is touted as an intriguing sequel to his romantic thriller 'Khuda Haafiz', which was released on OTT streaming giant Disney Plus Hotstar in 2020 amid the COVID-19 pandemic. The first part revolved around Sameer Choudhary (Vidyut) and his mission to save his wife Nargis (Shivaleeka Oberoi), who gets trapped in the flesh trade upon her arrival in the Middle East. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

