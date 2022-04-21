Left Menu

Kiara Advani gives spooky vibes with her first look from 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2'

Actor Kiara Advani will be seen in a never-seen-before avatar in 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2'.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 21-04-2022 15:16 IST | Created: 21-04-2022 15:16 IST
Kiara Advani gives spooky vibes with her first look from 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2'
Kiara Advani's look from Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 (Image source: Twitter). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Actor Kiara Advani will be seen in a never-seen-before avatar in 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2'. On Thursday, Kiara took to Instagram and unveiled her first look from the film.

The motion poster features a petrified Kiara Advani with a scary hand on her head. Teasing fans with a glimpse of her character Reet, Kiara wrote, "Meet ReetDon't be fooled, She's not so sweet."

As soon as Kiara shared her look, fans chimed into the comment section and expressed their excitement about the film. "Ommggg can't wait ki," a netizen commented.

"Excited to see reet," another one wrote. Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 is the sequel to Akshay Kumar and Vidya Balan's film Bhool Bhulaiyaa, which was released in 2007.

Actor Kartik Aaryan and Tabu are also a part of the sequel. May 20 has been locked as a release of the film. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Russia warned Sweden, Finland about consequences of joining NATO

Russia warned Sweden, Finland about consequences of joining NATO

 Russia
2
Odd News Roundup: German wildlife park renames Putin the pig; Japanese researchers develop electric chopsticks to enhance the salty taste

Odd News Roundup: German wildlife park renames Putin the pig; Japanese resea...

 Global
3
See this angelic image of two merging galaxies captured by Hubble telescope

See this angelic image of two merging galaxies captured by Hubble telescope

 Global
4
NASA's new spaceship to take humans farther than they've ever gone

NASA's new spaceship to take humans farther than they've ever gone

United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022