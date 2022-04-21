Left Menu

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 21-04-2022 18:09 IST | Created: 21-04-2022 18:09 IST
Sony delays 'Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse' to summer 2023
A still from the teaser (Image source: YouTube). Image Credit: ANI
The release date of 'Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse', the animated sequel of Sony's Oscar-winning film 'Spider-Man: Into the Spider-verse', will be moving from October 7 this year to June 2, 2023. According to Deadline, this news regarding the change in release comes just before the studio's presentation at CinemaCon next week.

Meanwhile, the upcoming movie's sequel, 'Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse Part II', is slated for March 29, 2024 release. Both the films will hit theatres in premium large formats and IMAX. The first movie collected over USD 375M WW and its filmmakers include Joaquim Dos Santos, Kemp Powers, and Justin K. Thompson.

Sony has also dated their 'Spider-Man' spinoff 'Madame Web', starring Sydney Sweeney and Dakota Johnson, from filmmaker SJ Clarkson for July 7, 2023. As per Deadline, Sony's Korean War movie, 'Devotion', from director JD Dillard and starring Jonathan Majors and Glen Powell, is set to release on October 14 with limited runs, expanding on October 21, and going wide on October 28. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

