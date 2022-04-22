Kareena Kapoor Khan asks fans for suggestions as she plans changing her hair colour

Summers are here, and it's the best time to experiment with hair looks. Well! Actor Kareena Kapoor Khan is all geared up to bring up some new trends in the town. The 41-year-old actor never forgets to treat her fans with her engaging captions.

The 'Jab We Met' star in her latest picture can be seen "staring" while she wonders about changing her hair colour. She took to her Instagram page and questioned her fans for "Any suggestions?" In the picture, Kareena is spotted donning a spring-pink dress with golden hoops while she was getting her hair done by her hairstylist. She captioned the post with a captivating question, "Staring at you but thinking about changing my hair colour Any suggestions? #TheDevotionOfSuspectX"

As soon as the post went live, it gathered a lot of responses from her fans and fellow celebrities.In the comment section, actor Karishma Kapoor, sister of Kareena, wanted her to "Go for it". A fan requested her to "Go blonde !!" while another one commented, "Try blue". The hashtag used in the social media post's caption was a clear indication of Bebo's upcoming project which will be based on the Japanese novel 'The Devotion Of Suspect X'. This Sujoy Ghosh directorial project will mark Bebo's OTT debut.

Apart from this, Kareena will also be next seen in 'Laal Singh Chaddha' alongside Aamir Khan. (ANI)

